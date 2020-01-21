Did not utter anything out of imagination, won’t apologise for comments on Periyar: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he won’t apologise for his comments on Dravidian stalwart E V R Periyar.

The actor-turned-politician said that he merely repeated what was in the public domain and did not utter anything out of “imagination".

Rajinikanth’s statement that Tughlaq, founded by late Cho Ramasamy, was the only magazine that reported a rally by Periyar in 1971 during which “images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude" has created a major controversy with Dravidar Kazhagam founded by the late social reformer taking strong objection to it.

“I merely said what was reported in the media. I did not say anything that never happened. A controversy is being created over my remarks seeking my apology. Sorry, I won’t apologise. I did not say anything out of imagination,” Rajinikanth told reporters here, when asked to comment on demands from Dravidar Kazhagam that he apologise for his remarks.

While referring to news reports, Rajinikanth made a gaffe when he said Outlook magazine was part of The Hindu group of publications. “This incident (1971) should be forgotten, not refuted,” the actor said, ruling out any apology from his side.

His comments came amid protests by fringe Tamil outfits demanding Rajinikanth’s apology. A few outfits had even filed police complaints against the actor for his comments.

Addressing the annual day celebrations of Tughlaq last week, Rajinikanth had said only Tughlaq had published news about the incident with a picture when no other news outlet bothered to report about it. As it brought a bad name to the DMK Government, Rajinikanth said, then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had seized the copies, but Tughlaq reprinted it and sold it in black.

The comments by Rajinikanth were his direct retort to Dravidian parties who swear by Periyar. The BJP, to which the actor is considered close, views Periyar as its ideological opponent and often criticises and attacks him and his past statements.