Shah slams Mamata for skipping cyclone meet with PM

Didi has put arrogance above public welfare: Shah slams Mamata for skipping cyclone review meet with PM Modi

She, however, submitted a report to the prime minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 21:34 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone relief measures in her state and alleged that she has put "arrogance above public welfare".

Modi on Friday visited Odisha and West Bengal and held review meetings in both the states on the post-cyclone situation.

"Mamata Didi's conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today's petty behaviour reflects that," Shah tweeted.

Also Read | Murder of constitutional ethos: Nadda slams Mamata for skipping meeting with PM Modi

During the prime minister's tour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the meeting with him in Odisha, while Banerjee skipped the meeting in her state.

She, however, submitted a report to the prime minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state, and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.

As West Bengal chief minister, Banerjee's relations with the central government and the BJP top brass have been far from smooth as she has often accused them of using central agencies and also the governor's office to harass her government.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Cyclone Yaas
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 