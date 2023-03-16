Didn’t say anything anti-India, says Rahul Gandhi amid row over his UK remarks

Amid the onging tussle between the Centre and the Opposition over his remarks on India's democracy, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he "didn’t say anything anti-India".

The Congress leader arrived at Parliament for the ongoing Budget Session on Thursday.

BJP leaders have been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi on the floor of the House over his "insulting" remarks on India.

Rahul remained silent on the question of BJP's demand to tender an unconditional apology for his London remarks but he said that he would speak inside the House if they (the BJP) allowed him to do so.

