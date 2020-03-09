Differences over sending Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha surface again

Differences over fielding CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury from West Bengal once again for the Rajya Sabha elections, surfaced with a section in the central leadership attempting to block it when the issue came up at a meeting, saying the party cannot take Congress support to win the seat.

After the meeting, sources said, Yechury has written to Polit Bureau members who were not part of the deliberations to send their opinion about the matter soon, keeping in mind the last date of nomination is March 13. A section led by former general secretary Prakash Karat is against any truck with the Congress.

At the meeting of ten “available” Polit Bureau members, including Yechury, held in the national capital recently, sources said a section voiced their opposition about the possibility of the party general secretary fighting the Rajya Sabha poll with the support of the Congress.

The CPM with 26 MLAs alone cannot win a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, where five seats are falling vacant on April 2 and the Congress with 45 seats has offered to support the CPM if it nominates Yechury as their candidate.

Of the five seats going to polls, the TMC can comfortably win four seats while it will fall short of votes for the fifth seat. The fifth seat could be won by a coalition of the Congress-CPM or the Congress-TMC.

At least twice earlier, the party had turned down the Congress offer including when Yechury’s second term was ending in 2017 with then Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself offering support.

While the Bengal party leadership is of the view that sending Yechury is important for its fight against the TMC and the BJP in the state, the section opposed to Yechury has once again raised the issue of taking the Congress’ support.

A senior West Bengal leader said that twice the CPM had vetoed the Congress’ offer to support to send Yechury to Rajya Sabha.

“They are ready to support us. Yechury has been a voice against the BJP. His presence in Rajya Sabha will help the party. If we remain adamant that we will not use this opportunity, be rest assured that the party in West Bengal will be destroyed,” the leader said.