Digvijay Singh fuels spat in Kamal Nath govt

While Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters are unyielding on their demand to make him PCC president, ministers close to chief minister Kamal Nath have openly rallied against senior Congress leader Digvijjay Singh’s alleged attempts at backseat driving of the government.

Although Scindia on Tuesday indicated softening of his reportedly rebellious stand, Kamal Nath’s worries have not lessened as Digviay Singh has caused fresh headache for the eight-month old government.

Scindia stated in Gwalior that the party interim chief Sonia Gandhi would take a call on the next Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and that would be accepted.

Meanwhile, State’s forest minister Umang Singhar on Tuesday accused Digvijay Singh of blackmailing the Kamal Nath government. A day before, the minister wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, alleging that Digvijay Singh is trying to destabilise the government in a bid to establish himself as a parallel power centre.

Another minister and Kamal Nath acolyte Sajjan Singh Verma has endorsed Umang Singhar’s allegations.

The provocation for the ministers’ diatribe against the senior Congress leader came in the shape of a letter that he recently wrote to all cabinet colleagues of the chief minister, asking them to give progress on the recommendations he had made.

Digvijay Singh asked the ministers to fix an appointment with him for the purpose.

The letter caused political storm as never before any leader, not even the chief minister, sought an explanation about his or her personal recommendations and let such a letter go viral.

The unprecedented move vertically split the cabinet. Digvijay Singh’s supporters and opponents in the cabinet went to the media contradicting each other. Ministers including P C Sharma and Bala Bachchan defended the former CM, saying being a senior leader he is well within his right to write such a letter.

Leading the charge of the opponents Umang Singhar not only questioned Digvijay Singh’s propriety but also accused him of trying to give a message as though he is running the government.

Stepping up his attack on Tuesday, the minister wondered aloud as to how long Digvijay Singh will exploit the Congress. “He was chief minister for 10 years and now that the Congress is back to power, he is seeking to enjoy power again”.

Peeved over bickering in the Congress, former PCC chief Arun Yadav tweeted that he is extremely upset over the situation prevailing in the party. “ If I had an inkling that such a situation would come to pass so soon, I would not have staked my life to fight the toxic ideology of the BJP.”

Taking a swipe at the intra-party squabbles in the Congress , former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan quipped he was not bothered about fate of the party but they should desist from ruining Madhya Pradesh.