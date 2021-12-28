Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Punjab polls: Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP

Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia and sitting Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP here on Tuesday in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Besides Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi, sitting MLA of Congress from Punjab, also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

These joinings came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the BJP top brass after which an announcement for a formal alliance was made between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

From the past several days, the BJP has been roping in leaders and renowned personalities from Punjab to strengthen its position in the state where it has always been a junior partner in the alliance.

BJP
Punjab
Indian Politics
Assembly elections

