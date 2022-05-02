Disciplinary action against Sidhu in the offing? Party in-charge writes to Sonia

The war of wits between Congress and its former Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu appears to be intensifying with the party leadership now contemplating disciplinary action against the cricketer-turned-politician for anti-party activities.

Sources said Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi on April 23 urging her to seek explanation from Sidhu as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The central leadership is learned to have forwarded the issue to the Disciplinary Committee, which has recently removed another Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar from party positions following his anti-party statements.

After Congress declined to name him as Chief Ministerial candidate and the loss in Assembly elections, Sidhu has been critical of the party and has even praised AAP rival and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also posted a picture with election strategist Prashant Kishor on the day the latter “declined” an offer to join the party.

On Monday after Kishor indicated that he may float his own party, Sidhu tweeted in support, “the first blow is half the battle my friend…A good beginning always makes a good ending…Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution…‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…”

The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold… https://t.co/Upav1EY9IN — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 2, 2022

The internal fight with Sidhu, placing himself against the party leadership’s choice Charanjit Singh Channi and his frequent criticism of the government had an impact on the electoral prospects of the Congress. He was brought in last July as party chief after he raised a rebellion against Amarinder Singh that culminated in the ouster of the latter as Chief Minister three months later.

In his letter, sources said, Chaudhary wrote that he was forwarding a note by newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring regarding the activities of Sidhu. Chaudhary also said that it was his observation that Sidhu “continuously criticised” the functioning of the Congress government “terming it corrupt and hand in glove” with the Akali Dal.

He said it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent when the party was in election mode and in spite of “repeated advice” to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government “relentlessly”.

On April 23, the day he wrote the letter when Raja Warring was taking over, Chaudhary said that Sidhu’s action was also “inexcusable” as he “simply met and wished the new president and hurriedly left” even as the entire state party leadership presented a united face.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: