Issues should be discussed, but no disruptions: Speaker

Discussions should be held, but no disruption in assemblies, Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Birla's remarks came against the backdrop of ongoing impasse in Parliament over Manipur violence.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 20:32 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the inauguration of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said every serious issue should be discussed, but there should be no disruption in state assemblies and Parliament as people have a lot of expectations from these "temples of democracy".

Birla's remarks came against the backdrop of ongoing impasse in Parliament over Manipur violence.

He said agreement and disagreement on various issues is the speciality of India's democracy.

The Lok Sabha speaker was addressing MLAs and MPs from northeastern states and other dignitaries at the Assam Legislative Assembly after inaugurating its new building here.

"In the temple of democracy, there should be debates, discussions, dialogue and interactions on every serious issue. But there should not be any disruption or impasse in state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha," Birla said.

"People have a a lot of expectations from the state assemblies and Lok Sabha. People send you here with lots of hopes," he said, adding that "this is my request".

An intensive debate and discussion on every issue, including Bills, in the House can bring a better outcome in the best interest of people, Birla said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Om Birla
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 