'Disney Prince' Rahul Gandhi shown the door from only place he was active: BJP on Twitter account suspension

BJP on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was locked out of Twitter for an “illegal” act of disclosing the identity of a rape victim's family's to further his “petty politics”and cannot hide behind the argument of “freedom of expression”.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya questioned whether it was proper on Gandhi's part to disclose the identity of the family of the rape victim.

“Not only rules of Twitter, but the law of the land frowns upon such indecent, illegal as well as inhuman acts,” Surya said, adding that Gandhi cannot seek umbrage behind the argument of freedom of expression after committing such a heinous act.

The BJP's sharp attack came after Congress accused Twitter of bias and launched a campaign in support of Gandhi, claiming that he was locked out of the social media platform under pressure from the Modi government.

Read more: Twitter trying to define nation's politics: Rahul Gandhi on ban

Taking a swipe at Congress scion, Surya said Twitter has shown the door to Gandhi from the only place where he was active.

“Rahul Gandhi's politics was never on the ground, but only on Twitter,” said Surya, a Lok Sabha member from South Bengaluru.

In a dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said, “Disney prince Rahul Gandhi should not have disclosed the victim's identity for his petty politics. He should understand this is real world, not his Disney world.”

Surya said the same Congress was crying hoarse and attacking the government when it framed the new rules to “empower” social media platform users.

Surya said Gandhi and the Congress should make use of the rules and regulations framed by the Modi government and raise a complaint at the appropriate level to get his account restored.

Gandhi had accused Twitter of bias and of interfering in the country's political process by blocking his account.