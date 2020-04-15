Dividing people on religion country's worst enemy: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came down heavily on reports that separate wards have been created in an Ahmedabad hospital for patients of different faiths, and said anyone seeking to divide people on religious lines is the worst enemy of the country.

"We are one nation, and we are fighting to save ourselves from a devastating pandemic which does not distinguish between us.

"Anyone seeking to divide us along the lines of religion, caste or creed is the worst kind of enemy of this great nation and its brave people," she said on Twitter.

Her remarks came amid reports that the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital had earmarked separate wards for COVID-19 patients on the basis of faith.