'Dividing people on religion country's worst enemy'

Dividing people on religion country's worst enemy: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:15 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came down heavily on reports that separate wards have been created in an Ahmedabad hospital for patients of different faiths, and said anyone seeking to divide people on religious lines is the worst enemy of the country.

"We are one nation, and we are fighting to save ourselves from a devastating pandemic which does not distinguish between us.

Follow latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, here

"Anyone seeking to divide us along the lines of religion, caste or creed is the worst kind of enemy of this great nation and its brave people," she said on Twitter.

Her remarks came amid reports that the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital had earmarked separate wards for COVID-19 patients on the basis of faith. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Priyanka Gandhi
Gujarat
Muslims
Hindu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 