Divya Spandana returns to Twitter; attacks Modi government over PM Cares Fund verdict

More than a year after her abrupt exit from politics, actor-politician Divya Spandana made a comeback on Tuesday with a sharp attack on union minister Jitendra Singh over his remarks on the Supreme Court verdict on PM Cares Fund.

“Clear as daylight – dal mein definitely kuck kaala hai,” said Divya Spandana in a retort to Singh welcoming the Supreme Court’s refusal to direct the Centre to transfer the PM Cares Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

She followed it up with a swipe at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, saying that the Supreme Court did not say the government cannot transfer funds.

“SC said if the govt wants to, it can. You are choosing not to. If the Govt has nothing to hide, in the interest of transparency, why won’t you do it? It’s public contribution & we have the right to know,” said Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya.

Divya Spandana headed the social media team of the Congress and had taken a digital detox by deactivating her Twitter account after the Congress lost the Lok Sabha elections last year. She had last tweeted on June 1, 2019.

Divya Spandana was credited with turning around the Congress’ social media presence, but her spunky responses to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered many a controversy.