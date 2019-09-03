DK Shivakumar arrest: High drama in front of ED office

High drama was witnessed in front of the Enforcement Directorate office on Tuesday night soon after the news of former Minister D K Shivakumar's arrest spread like wildfire.

Shivakumar, who appeared for inquiry on Tuesday for the fourth time, was arrested at around 8.40 pm.

Around 8.30 pm, the ED officials sent all his followers away from the main gate and deployed large number of police personnel after which the ED officials closed the main gate.

When rumours spread that he could be arrested any moment, around 500 his followers, who had come from different parts of the Karnataka, rushed to the ED office.

#WATCH Delhi: A supporter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar cries and tears off his clothes outside RML Hospital where the leader has been taken for medical tests. DK Shivakumar has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). pic.twitter.com/BHvgr8hNSF — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Even his brother D K Suresh, former JD(S) MP L R Shivarame Gowda, Congress MLA from Kunigal Dr Ranganath and others were caught unawares and were trying to get updates about the situation.

Soon, at around 9.15 pm, an ED official brought Shivakumar outside and took him to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical check-up, amidst the melee of his followers and media persons.

His followers shouted slogans against the Centre, the BJP and also praised D K Shivakumar.

"Down down BJP," "NDA down down" and "Jai Jai Shivakumar" slogans reverberated in front of the ED office.

Shivakumar reached the ED office around noon on Tuesday and the questioning went on till 8:30 pm without a lunch break. Instead of giving Shivakumar a lunch break, as they did the last three times, the ED officials provided lunch brought from his brother D K Suresh's residence.

On Tuesday, before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate Office at Khan Market, his family priest Kabbale Gowda handed over Kabbalamma temple "Prasada" to him.

Kabbalamma temple in Kanakapura is Shivakumar's family temple. Kabbale Gowda had brought prasad to him from Kanakapura wished him best before handing it over to him.