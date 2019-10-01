DK Shivakumar’s judicial custody extended till Oct 15

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s judicial custody till October 15.

The court also allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Shivakumar in Tihar jail on October 4 and 5.

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday on the expiry of his judicial custody. The ED sought an extension of Shivakumar’s judicial custody and permission to quiz him in Tihar jail where he is lodged.

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar produced before the Special Judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) judicial custody, in a money laundering case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iEeoCIMxPt — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who had on September 25 declined to grant him bail. The court had noted that Shivakumar was an influential person and if released, may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.