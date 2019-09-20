DKS shifted to Tihar Jail, Hebbalkar grilled by ED

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar was shifted to Tihar Jail from a hospital in New Delhi on Thursday, while his close associate Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA from Belagavi Rural, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about nine hours in the money laundering case allegedly involving Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday due to fever and variation in blood pressure. The court, while sending him to 14-day judicial custody, had said that Shivakumar will be shifted to Tihar only on doctors’ decisions.

On Thursday, he was discharged and taken to Tihar Jail and lodged in cell No 7.

Meanwhile, Belagavi Rural MLA Hebbalkar was grilled by the ED for around nine hours. Sources said Hebbalkar was questioned about her links with Shivakumar and investments made by him. She has been asked to appear before the ED again on Friday.