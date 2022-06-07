DMK demands arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 07 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 20:49 ist

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was suspended and expelled from the BJP, for their comments against Prophet Mohammed. 

In a statement, Dr D Masthan, secretary, of the DMK minorities wing, said that the BJP cannot stay silent just by expelling them from the party. 

“Two BJP spokespersons who made slanderous comments against the Prophet Mohammed should be arrested. Such irresponsible statements that spew hate will not just disturb peace in the society but it is also dangerous for the future,” he said in the statement. 

Also Read | Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed

“The BJP cannot absolve its responsibility by acting against them. It should proceed according to the law,” Masthan added. 

Jindal was expelled from BJP and Sharma was suspended from the party for their “blasphemous” remarks against Prophet Mohammed on television debates. The BJP’s action came after supermarkets in Arab countries began boycotting Indian products in protest against the comments. 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Tamil Nadu

