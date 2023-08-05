DMK is for all; unity among functionaries crucial: Stalin

Citing incidents that brought to fore the fissures within party units in districts, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday stressed on “unity” among party functionaries and asked district secretaries and ministers to behave properly in the public, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a meeting of district secretaries via video conferencing, Stalin told them that the party belongs to cadres and not just the functionaries much like the government exists for all and not just ministers and legislators. In his speech, Stalin stressed on the need for unity among party functionaries and cadres while talking about specific instances of differences between senior office-bearers coming out in the open.

Sources told DH that Stalin told the district secretaries that he has “personal information” that there is no unity among party office-bearers in some districts.

“This is neither good for you, nor for the party. Moreover, I have seen videos of party functionaries fighting with each other on the dais which have been shared widely on platforms like WhatsApp,” he told the meeting and explained the reason behind removal of Tenkasi district secretary.

The former Tenkasi district secretary and a Union Chairman entered into an intense argument in the glare of the media during a protest, Stalin said, and added that he was removed for “indiscipline.” The Chief Minister is also understood to have singled out Minorities Minister K S Masthan for entering into a heated argument with a party cadre who questioned his behaviour.

“This happened in full public view and the media was recording. The minister knows it is being recorded,” Stalin told the secretaries. “The party belongs to every cadre and not just to office-bearers. Likewise, the government is for all, and not just for ministers and MLAs,” the DMK chief added.

He also recalled DMK founder C N Annadurai’s famous remarks that he was rather sad than being happy when his party assumed power in 1967. Stalin said Anna was worried about the functioning of the government and Karunanidhi ran both the party and the government.

“I will also have to do that. The party should be helpful to attain power. To achieve that, ministers, district secretaries, office bearers, MLAs, MPs, and others should work with each other for the party’s growth,” Stalin said.

His comments assume significance in the wake of the DMK preparing in full-swing for the 2024 elections with Stalin setting an ambitious goal of the alliance winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.