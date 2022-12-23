DMK MP Kanimozhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana

DMK leader Kanimozhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana

I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the DMK leader said

PTI
PTI, Faridabad,
  • Dec 23 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 15:47 ist
Kanimozhi and Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: Twitter/@KanimozhiDMK

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India's diversity.

Also Read | Yatra vs yatra: Congress says will not call off Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP ties itself in knots over its Rajasthan yatra

"I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi's vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader wrote on Twitter and posted pictures of her with the former Congress chief on the microblogging website.

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram's Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

The foot march, which will halt for the night at Faridabad, is slated to enter Delhi through the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station, on Saturday.

After a short break starting Saturday night, it will resume on January 3, head to Uttar Pradesh, then again enter Haryana, move towards Punjab and finally, conclude its journey in Jammu and Kashmir.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Haryana
Congress 
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 