DMK proposes all-party meet on Kashmir issue

Viewing the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir without any consultations from the prism of “assault on federalism”, DMK President M K Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on August 10 to discuss the issues relating to the border state.

Kashmir LIVE | Lok Sabha passes resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K

Stalin has invited leaders of alliance partners, including the Congress, for the meeting to be held at Anna Arivalayam, DMK Headquarters here. The DMK has taken a principled stand against the Centre’s decision, calling it an “assault on federalism” and “murder of democracy.”

Opposing the move on Monday, Stalin had taken objection particularly to the fact that none of the local leaders was consulted and mainstream leaders were placed under house arrest.