DMK’s Delhi office likely to be inaugurated on April 2, Opposition leaders to participate

The inauguration of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) national office in New Delhi likely on April 2 is likely to serve as yet another platform for anti-BJP parties to come together, for the first time after the BJP’s massive victory in the elections held to five state assemblies.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will open the Anna Arivalayam–New Delhi in the national capital in the presence of leaders from Opposition political parties. The new building will serve as DMK’s national office as the party sets out on a journey to take its social justice agenda by launching an All India Social Justice Forum, chaired by Stalin.

The swanky office is coming up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in central Delhi where the headquarters of BJP is also located. The office complex has come up on land allotted by the Union Government. “The event will take place on April 2 most likely. Though it is not a gala event, we have decided to invite leaders of Opposition parties for the inauguration. The participant list is yet to be prepared. But we expect some leaders to participate,” a senior DMK leader told DH.

He also said Stalin will not have many meetings in New Delhi during the visit as he is likely to return immediately owing to the Budget Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which will commence on March 18.

Sources said invitations are likely to be sent to leaders of all Opposition parties. This is the second event in as many months that the DMK is organising with national leaders as participants. In February, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi released the first part of the autobiography of Stalin which saw the participation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NC’s Omar Abdullah, and Tejashwi Yadav of RJD.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the Congress’ loss in the Assembly elections and BJP and AAP winning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab respectively.

