DMK uttering lies on UCC, inflation, says TN BJP chief

DMK uttering lies on UCC and inflation, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief

The DMK leadership should self-introspect and address the issues concerning the people, Annamalai said.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 15 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 22:49 ist
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday accused the ruling DMK of undertaking a disinformation campaign against the Centre on a host of issues including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and said the truth will be exposed in the forthcoming Parliament session.

The DMK leadership should self-introspect and address the issues concerning the people, he said. "The DMK has been uttering lies on several issues including the UCC, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and food inflation," Annamalai claimed, while speaking to reporters here.

"Its MP meeting passed resolutions faulting the Centre but was silent on the adamant neighbouring Karnataka which declined to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and on its decision to proceed with the construction of the Mekedatu dam."

There is not an iota of truth in the DMK's resolutions against the BJP government at the Centre, he said, speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister and Congress leader K Kamaraj on his 121st birth anniversary.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Annamalai
India News
BJP
uniform civil code
DMK
Inflation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

 