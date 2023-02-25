DNA of those sitting in Delhi 'anti poor', says Kharge

DNA of those sitting in Delhi 'anti poor', says Kharge

'The PM claims that he has a 56 inch chest. We have lost territory to China. Let him take back the land lost to China. Then talk about a 56 inch chest,' Kharge said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Feb 25 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 15:57 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Selja Kumari, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress. Credit: PTI Photo

Emphasising that the country is going through "tough times", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called for a "new agitation" to fight the BJP government with a slogan 'Seva, Sangharsh, Balidan, Sabse Pehle Hindustan' (Service, Agitation and Sacrifice, India First).

Delivering his presidential address in which he called for a united Opposition, he said the country is facing "grave challenges" with people in power trampling upon the rights of people and the value system of the country.

"There is a need for a new agitation. Congress people and countrymen should come out with a new rigour. The new slogan will be  'Seva, Sangharsh, Balidan, Sabse Pehle Hindustan' (Service, Agitation and Sacrifice, India First). This is needed because the country is passing through tough times," he said.

Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, and called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.

Also Read | Congress to propose legislation on hate crimes in Plenary Session

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, he said Narendra Modi calls himself "pradhan sevak" but is serving the interests of his "friend". "This friend has seen his wealth rise by 13 times. The Prime Minister is serving his friend," he said.

Alleging that there is a "conspiracy to destroy democracy" in India, he said his party is working to unite everyone.

Talking about Opposition unity, he said the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country between 2004 and 2014. He said for the elections in 2023 and 2024, he said the party should do whatever is needed to defeat the BJP. 

He referred to the Common Minimum Programme of the UPA and said all efforts were made to ensure welfare of people. "We need to strengthen that. Once again ready to forge a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said. 

Kharge claimed that the UPA government was defeated through a "big conspiracy" and an "honest Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) who had worked for the welfare of the people" was ousted. 

The country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

"The Prime Minister claims that he has a 56 inch chest. We have lost territory to China. Let him take back the land lost to China. Then talk about a 56 inch chest," Kharge said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
India News
Inidan Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

 