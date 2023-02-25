DNA of those sitting in Delhi 'anti poor', says Kharge

Emphasising that the country is going through "tough times", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called for a "new agitation" to fight the BJP government with a slogan 'Seva, Sangharsh, Balidan, Sabse Pehle Hindustan' (Service, Agitation and Sacrifice, India First).

Delivering his presidential address in which he called for a united Opposition, he said the country is facing "grave challenges" with people in power trampling upon the rights of people and the value system of the country.

"There is a need for a new agitation. Congress people and countrymen should come out with a new rigour. The new slogan will be 'Seva, Sangharsh, Balidan, Sabse Pehle Hindustan' (Service, Agitation and Sacrifice, India First). This is needed because the country is passing through tough times," he said.

Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, and called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, he said Narendra Modi calls himself "pradhan sevak" but is serving the interests of his "friend". "This friend has seen his wealth rise by 13 times. The Prime Minister is serving his friend," he said.

Alleging that there is a "conspiracy to destroy democracy" in India, he said his party is working to unite everyone.

Talking about Opposition unity, he said the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country between 2004 and 2014. He said for the elections in 2023 and 2024, he said the party should do whatever is needed to defeat the BJP.

He referred to the Common Minimum Programme of the UPA and said all efforts were made to ensure welfare of people. "We need to strengthen that. Once again ready to forge a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said.

Kharge claimed that the UPA government was defeated through a "big conspiracy" and an "honest Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) who had worked for the welfare of the people" was ousted.

The country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

"The Prime Minister claims that he has a 56 inch chest. We have lost territory to China. Let him take back the land lost to China. Then talk about a 56 inch chest," Kharge said.