DNA of those who burst crackers in India after Pakistan's win in T20 WC is not Indian: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

He also said that one needs to be careful of “traitors” hiding in one’s own country.

“The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | At least 10 Kashmiri students in Punjab college face assault after India loses to Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

The senior BJP leader’s comments come amid media reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory. He appeared to be responding to a tweet by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who questioned the anger directed towards Kashmiris for celebrating Pakistan's win.

"Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status," she had tweeted.

Lets agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

Check out latest DH videos here