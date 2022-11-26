Do not need to visit astrologer: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Do not need astrologer, have enough strength in wrists to change future: Eknath Shinde

The Opposition had mocked Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer during his recent visit to Shirdi and Nashik

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Nov 26 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 12:43 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that he did not need to consult a palmist or an astrologer as he has enough strength in his wrists to change his future.

Opposition has mocked Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer during his recent visit to Shirdi and Nashik. "I do not need to show my palm to any astrologer. There has to be strength in your wrists to change the lines on the palm, and that strength was given to us by Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe," Shinde told reporters at Karad in Satara district on Friday.

The whole country saw that strength on June 30, he said.

Also Read | Pressure mounting for removal of Governor; Shivaji’s descendants write to Prez, PM

Shinde was sworn in as chief minister after rebelling against the Shiv Sena leadership and toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in June this year.

Asked about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's controversial statement where he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of olden times, Shinde said he had made it clear that he did not agree with what Koshyari said.

"Shivaji Maharaj is our God," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ridiculed Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer, and said superstition would not help him as his future lay in the hands of his deputy, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

