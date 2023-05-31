Don’t adopt aggressive attitude on Mekedatu: TN Minister to DKS

Condemning D K Shivakumar’s statement that Karnataka will build a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery, the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to the project while wondering at the deputy chief minister’s “aggressive attitude” towards neighbouring states within days of taking over.

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, also the ruling DMK’s General Secretary, issued a strong statement, taking on the Karnataka government, now ruled by ally Congress. He was responding to Shivakumar’s statement reported in newspapers that there was no going back on the Mekedatu reservoir project for which Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted.

“Tamil Nadu will oppose Karnataka’s plans to construct a dam in Mekedatu across River Cauvery,” Durai Murugan said and hoped that Shivakumar will “wait patiently” till he meets in person and explains the issue in detail.

Karnataka’s decision to build a dam in Mekedatu ostensibly to meet the growing drinking water needs of Bengaluru before the Cauvery water enters Tamil Nadu has been a source of friction between the two states. While Karnataka says it is well within its rights to construct the dam, Tamil Nadu opposes the same saying the project cannot be implemented without the concurrence of the lower riparian state.

In the statement, Durai Murugan said he was planning to meet Shivakumar in person to congratulate him and the Congress for the victory in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka but was forced to extend his wishes through a statement.

“I am surprised that Shivakumar, within days of assuming office, is adopting an aggressive attitude towards neighbouring states. I believe officers would not have given him a detailed briefing on the Mekedatu issue,” Durai Murugan added.

Mekedatu doesn’t find mention in the judgements by the Cauvery Water Disputes Terminal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the minister said, adding that any unallowed construction will only affect Tamil Nadu. “Hence, it is not welcome (Karnataka) saying they will construct a dam in an uncontrolled intermediate catchment area over which Tamil Nadu also has rights,” the senior DMK leader said.

Tamil Nadu also contends that the Karnataka Government’s action was against the 2007 final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict.