Don’t insult Veer Savarkar, Uddhav tells Rahul at Malegaon rally

In a strong message to Rahul Gandhi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the Congress leader to refrain from insulting Veer Savarkar, the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

“Savarkar is like God to us…I am publicly telling him (Gandhi) that we would not tolerate insult to Savarkar,” Uddhav said addressing a grand rally at Malegaon in Nashik district - the second in the Shiv-garjana series of rallies after Khed in Ratnagiri district.

Uddhav’s statement comes a day after Gandhi, following his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, had stated: “…my name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....a Gandhi does not apologise for what's correct.”

After this statement, the Shiv Sena-BJP ruling coalition has targeted Uddhav for having an alliance with those who are insulting Savarkar.

“We have come together to save democracy and the Constitution…if they sit there again democracy will be finished…I am not fighting this battle to become the Chief Minister but to save democracy,” Uddhav said. He even told Gandhi that the latter is being provoked.

The Thackeray-group, which is now referred as Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was toppled by the BJP with the help of Eknath Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister and the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena and has been allotted the bow-and-arrow symbol.

During his nearly 40-minute address, Uddhav lashed out at BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinde.

“I have nothing with me today…are you with me?,” Uddhav asked amid thunderous applause. “They are ‘gaddar’…this tag is going to be there for a lifetime,” he said. “Why are you taking my father’s (Balasaheb Thackeray) name…why are you ashamed of taking your father’s name,” he said.

Uddhav also described BJP as a "corrupt party". "The BJP has Nirma washing powder and washing machine...the corrupt are cleaned there," he said.