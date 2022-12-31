Don't hide what's happening on India-China border: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the Narendra Modi government not to hide about the happenings on the border and clearly tell China that it has to leave Indian territory which it has transgressed.

Rahul's comments came at a New Year eve press conference at Congress headquarters here where he also asked the government not to hide behind the military for its failure on dealing with China. He promised that the entire Opposition will support the government if it owns up its mistakes on China and start rectifying it.

He said whenever he criticised the government on the China border row, it said he was attacking the Army.

"When I talk about the government, I am talking about the government and not the Army. The government should not hide behind the Army, Navy and Air Force. That is cowardice. Government should own that they committed a mistake and they are rectifying. We the entire Opposition will support," he said.

Also Read — Cong must make non-BJP parties feel respected: Rahul Gandhi

He sought to pin the blame on the government for "not working strategically" and "mishandling" the issue. He said the biggest mistake of the Modi government was to allow the coming together of China and Pakistan.

"Our foreign policy aim always is to keep China and Pakistan apart. Successive governments till UPA-II managed to do so. Congress governments did it. We never allowed them to come together. But today, China and Pakistan are together, which is serious and dangerous. This is because the government mishandled the situation," he said.

He said the government has to listen to the military and stop using the military for political purposes. Along with military precautions, he said, the government should also take non-military precautions.

"The government should not hide what is happening on the border. China has taken 2,000 square km of our land. What message is going out when our Prime Minister says that no one has entered our territory? Clearly we have to tell China that you have entered our territory and you have to go out. This government is in confusion and that confusion has to go," he said.