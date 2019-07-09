Don't limit yourself to state issues: Rahul to MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked party MPS to not only raise issues related to their state and constituency but also to focus on bringing matters of national importance to the floor of the Lok Sabha.

This was Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress MPs when the lawmakers of the Lower House in Parliament met here for a strategy session on Tuesday.

Rahul, during a strategy session of Lok Sabha lawmakers, also wanted the MPs to be more vigilant while asking questions to ministers during Question Hour.

At the meeting, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also stressed on the need for MPs attending the proceedings of the House regularly to ensure that the Opposition does not appear disoriented in tackling the ruling party.

The issue of floor coordination was also raised during the discussions. Sources said the party is now working to improve floor coordination with other Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and the first signs came on Tuesday when other parties supported Congress on its protest on Karnataka developments.

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been tasked to coordinate with other Opposition parties. Opposition parties are likely to have informal meetings every day from now on.

The strategy on dealing with Karnataka developments in the Lok Sabha was also discussed in the meeting. It was reflected on Tuesday as the Congress walked out after MPs walked out following a spirited speech by Choudhary.

In the meeting, sources said, some MPs felt that Congress should have walked out on Karnataka issue on Monday itself.

The stand to be taken on contentious bills were also discussed in the meeting, sources said. Some of the MPs are learnt to have told the meeting that they should not go aggressive on triple talaq bill.

Sources said MPs like Shashi Tharoor explained to other lawmakers that Congress position is that it is against the criminality clause in the Bill.