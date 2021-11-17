Don't make more property for friends: Rahul slams GoI

Don't make more property for friends, make right policies for people: Rahul slams Centre

The SC told the Centre that a welfare state's first responsibility is to provide food to those dying of hunger

  • Nov 17 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 16:44 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

A day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the Centre's response on framing a pan-India policy to implement the Community Kitchen Scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government, saying "don't make more property for friends, make the right policies for people".

The apex court on Tuesday granted the Centre three weeks to hold a meeting with states, saying that a welfare state's first responsibility is to "provide food to people dying due to hunger".

Tagging a report on the Supreme Court expressing strong displeasure over the Centre's response on framing a pan-India policy to implement the Community Kitchen Scheme, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Don't make more property for friends, make the right policies for people." 

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Centre, states and union territories to formulate a scheme for community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition, was irked with the Centre's affidavit as it was filed by an official of the level of an undersecretary and did not divulge details about the proposed scheme and its roll out as sought. 

