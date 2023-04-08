Don't obstruct development in T'gana, PM tells BRS govt

Don't obstruct development in Telangana, PM Modi tells KCR-led govt

Modi said people encouraging 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects for people

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 14:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state, as he expressed 'pain' at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Modi without mentioning any names, said a handful of people encouraging 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana.

He said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in Centre's projects which according to him is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.

Also read | PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

"I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," he said.

"Handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana," the PM added.

He said Parivarvaad' and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad.

'Parivarvaad' was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana, he alleged and stressed the state's progress was important for overall national growth.

Modi said due to the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world was witnessing ups and downs in the economy, but amid this uncertainty India was one of the countries which was investing record amount on infrastructure modernisation.

He said Rs 10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station here.

He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
KCR
BRS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi
Indian Politics
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

 