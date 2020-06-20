Don't play petty politics: Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit back at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the India-China border situation, saying he should rise above "petty politics" and stand in solidarity with the interests of the nation.

Tagging a video clip of the father of a soldier who was injured in the "violent face-lift" In Galwan valley, Shah said the brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Rahul.

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

"At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah said.

In the video tweeted by ANI, the father of the injured soldier said the Army is a strong army and can defeat China and that Rahul Gandhi should not indulge in politics in this.

Shah's comments came as Rahul targeted Modi for his comments during the all-party meeting he convened on Saturday during that were interpreted as giving a lee-way to the Chinese.

Rahul tweeted in the morning, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

"Na wahan koi hamara seema mein ghus aaya hei, na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze mein hai (neither has anyone intruded into our territory, nor anyone is present in our territory nor any military post has been captured," Modi had said on Friday.

However, this statement is said to be contrary to what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 17.