Don't play petty politics: Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

Don't play petty politics: Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 11:24 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit back at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the India-China border situation, saying he should rise above "petty politics" and stand in solidarity with the interests of the nation.

Tagging a video clip of the father of a soldier who was injured in the "violent face-lift" In Galwan valley, Shah said the brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Rahul.

"At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah said.

In the video tweeted by ANI, the father of the injured soldier said the Army is a strong army and can defeat China and that Rahul Gandhi should not indulge in politics in this.

Shah's comments came as Rahul targeted Modi for his comments during the all-party meeting he convened on Saturday during that were interpreted as giving a lee-way to the Chinese.

Rahul tweeted in the morning, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"

 

"Na wahan koi hamara seema mein ghus aaya hei, na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze mein hai (neither has anyone intruded into our territory, nor anyone is present in our territory nor any military post has been captured," Modi had said on Friday.

However, this statement is said to be contrary to what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 17.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
Galwan Valley
India-China border

What's Brewing

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maha CM's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species

Maha CM's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species

 