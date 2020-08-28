Don't scrap Question Hour: Congress urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Congress has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to scrap the Question Hour and Zero Hour during the Covid-19-hit monsoon session of Parliament that is set to begin on September 14

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his deputy Gaurav Gogoi urged the Speaker to uphold the “democratic traditions” and refrain from curtailing the power of members to ask questions of the government during the Parliament session.

“You will kindly appreciate the fact that raising questions in Parliament and issues of public importance during the Zero Hour are foremost of the procedural methods available to the members to vent issues of national and public importance,” Chowdhury said in a letter to the Speaker.

A brief session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The session will be conducted in two four-hour shifts, one each for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Chowdhury said curtailing the Question Hour and the Zero Hour would not be in the interest of elected representatives, especially in the current times of Covid-19.

“I would, therefore, urge upon you to ensure that no curtailment of any kind is placed in regard to the Question Hour and Zero Hour in the ensuing Session and members are permitted to raise questions and issues, as are normally permissible when Parliament is in session,” he said.

Gogoi said he had read “disturbing” reports about Parliament suspending the Question Hour during the monsoon session.

“I would urge the Speaker, Lok Sabha and Chairman, Rajya Sabha to uphold the best democratic traditions. Parliaments across the world have been functioning fully. India should be a leader not a laggard,” Gogoi said.