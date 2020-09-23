Don't sign farm reform Bills: Opposition tells President

Eighteen opposition parties on Wednesday petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind on the “unconstitutional” manner in which the two agri-reform Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, urging him to return the Bills.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President on behalf of the 18 parties and presented a memorandum demanding a re-look at the two farm sector Bills that allow farmers to sell their produce outside APMC limits and enter into contract farming.

Opposition members boycotted the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on the final day of the truncated monsoon session and carried out protest marches within Parliament premises.

“We have requested the President to return the two Bills to allow for proper consultation and consideration by Parliament,” Azad told reporters here.

Flanked by leaders of the SP, RJD, CPI(M), AAP, NCP among others, Azad said the two Bills were passed unconstitutionally, without considering the resolutions moved by the opposition leaders and break down in the audio link that deprived members seated in the Lok Sabha chamber from participating in the proceedings.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday by a voice vote and amid the unprecedented ruckus.

As the Rajya Sabha discussed Bills ushering in labour reforms, opposition members carried placards with slogans such as 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy' and marched from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

It was the turn of Lok Sabha members of the opposition parties to march on within the Parliament premises as the Lower House met on Wednesday evening.