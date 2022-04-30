'Don't tell reason, solve problem': SP on power crisis

'Don't tell reason, solve the problem': Akhilesh to govt on power crisis

Yadav said that from Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh, people were suffering and the power crisis is deepening with soaring mercury

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 30 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 13:16 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for "telling reasons" instead of solving the power crisis.

He posted a tweet attaching an excerpt of information given by Energy Minister A K Sharma which spoke about the closure of a few power generation units due to technical reasons.

Sharing the news, Yadav said, “Government’s job is not telling the cause of a problem but to solve it”.

Also Read | 'Modi hai, mumkin hai': Chidambaram jeers Centre over power outages

A day ago, Sharma had tweeted: “Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm. Efforts are being made to fix them and start the power supply on a war footing.”

On Friday too, Akhilesh Yadav in a statement had targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the people of the state are getting scorched by heat and the unannounced power cuts.

Yadav said that from Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh, people were suffering and the power crisis is deepening with soaring mercury.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party
Heat wave
power cuts
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

 