'Don't want Congress garbage', says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed 25 MLAs and 2-3 MPs from Congress are in touch with him

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2021, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 13:36 ist
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing poll-bound Punjab in Amritsar, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said many Congress members were in touch with him but AAP do not want 'their garbage'.

"Many people in Congress are in touch with us but we don't want to take their garbage. If we start doing it then I challenge you that 25 Congress MLAs (in Punjab) would join us by evening", he told ANI

Kejriwal claimed 25 MLAs and 2-3 MPs from Congress are in touch with him and have expressed interest in joining him.

