Door-to-door campaign, virtual rallies, social media among AAP's priorities in Assembly poll campaign

The AAP will hardsell the achievements of Delhi government and project party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s “honest politics” to woo voters in poll-bound states as it chalked out a campaign plan involving door-to-door campaign, virtual rallies and extensive use of social media.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spelt out the strategy through an address to party volunteers on Sunday during which he also appeared to draw a line on not entering into a derogatory campaign against opponents.

Though Kejriwal did not delve into political themes during his seven minute address, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked voters not to vote for Congress, saying it would eventually lead to helping the BJP and that people should give Kejriwal and his “honest politics” a chance.

Read | 41% people support ban on political rallies: Survey

AAP is contesting in at least four of the five states – Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The party has not mentioned Manipur in its poll preparations.

Kejriwal said the party volunteers should get themselves involved in door-to-door campaigns in the next one month, reaching out to voters of all political hues, explaining to them about the work the Delhi government has done on power, water, education and health.

ये चुनाव देश की राजनीति में एक बड़े बदलाव का चुनाव होगा। आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं के नाम मेरा संबोधन | LIVE https://t.co/5Hcu9FX7EY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

“Don’t talk ill of the opponents. We need to go to all the houses. Don’t leave out some as they may be supporters of some other party. We need to explain to them our policies and how we stand for changing the system,” he said.

With some sections criticising the party for freebies, the AAP volunteers have been asked to field counter questions asking whether it is not the right of people to get quality education and health services free.

“Today, the meaning of government is that everything is free for ministers and lawmakers. The citizens have to struggle for services. We will change this,” Kejriwal told the party workers, as he asked them to take leave for one month from work and indulge in election campaign work. He also asked them to focus on social media campaigns as they are masters on it.

Sisodia said he would appeal to the people of Punjab and also to the people of other states that voting even a single vote for Congress means voting for BJP. His comments came after AAP lost the Mayoral poll in Chandigarh to BJP, as Congress councillors did not turn up for voting.

"I want to appeal to the people of all the states not to vote for Congress, voting for Congress means forming a BJP government. I appeal — give chance to Kejriwal. Give chance to Kejriwal's honest politics. Today people of Punjab, people of Uttarakhand, people of Goa and people of Uttar Pradesh are very inspired by Kejriwal ji's politics," he said.

The AAP is preparing with full dedication to contest the elections and the workers are fully prepared in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: