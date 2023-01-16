Double engine has crushed aspiration of poor, 115 suicide per day: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked the BJP and the Prime Minister and alleged that 115 people are taking their lives per day.
Kharge said in a tweet, "In #GujaratModel of BJP, 9 daily wagers die by suicide every day in Gujarat, 115 daily wagers die by suicide every day in India. Your 'Double Engine' has crushed the aspirations of the poor under its deadly wheels !"
.@narendramodi ji,
In #GujaratModel of BJP,
▪️ 9 daily wagers die by suicide every day in Gujarat.
▪️ 115 daily wagers commit suicide every day in India.
Your 'Double Engine' has crushed the aspirations of the poor under its deadly wheels !
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 16, 2023
Kharge had earlier attacked the government and said, "No Prime Minister, no home minister has lied, they are lying, sometimes they say they will give 2 crore jobs some time 15 lakh rupees to each one account, but all false."
"The Congress party made so many governments but the MLAs were lured and the BJP formed their own government, while they talk about protecting democracy."
He said the BJP's main aim is to create hatred and division, but the Bharat Jodo Yatra is fighting these elements and will emerge victorious.
Addressing the a rally in Haryana's Panipat recently, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government on Agniveer Scheme, and said Haryana has become a champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth.
Gandhi said that earlier a soldier used to serve country for 15 years and proper training and retirement benefits were given but now after five years he will be unemployed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart
Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C
Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven
The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts
How much money do winners at Australian Open get?