Doubling farm income would be another 'jumla': Congress

Doubling farm income would turn out to be another 'jumla': Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2020, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 03:07 ist
Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Monday said the hopes of farmers were dashed after the Centre announced new MSPs for crops, adding that if such is the attitude of the government, the promise of doubling farmers' income would turn out to be another "jumla".

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said farmers are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the lockdown, a locust attack and natural calamities.

"Unfortunately, all hopes of farmers expecting much needed respite dashed today by the Government.

"Forget about Profit, this so-called raise in Kharif MSP won't even cover their losses and debts," he wrote on Twitter.

"If this is going to the government's attitude towards farmers, their promise to double farm income by 2022 will end up becoming another 'jumla'," Patel said in another tweet.

Another senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, said first the prime minister says the finance minister will announce a package.

"Second, FM announces package. Third, Gadkari regurgitates what PM and FM have said. This is Maximum Headlines, Minimum Deadlines," the former Union minister said in a tweet.

The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy marginally by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year on Monday, while the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals were hiked substantially.

Among commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 260 per quintal to Rs 5,515 for the medium staple variety and by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,825 for the long staple variety for the current crop year (July-June).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MSP
Congress
BJP
farmers
Ahmed Patel
Jairam Ramesh

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 