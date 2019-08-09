Doval discusses prevailing situation with J&K guv

Amid prevailing crisis situation in the Valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Friday held a detailed meeting with Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan, here.

Doval who is taking stock of the ground situation in J&K discussed with the governor about the prevailing scenario here, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said and added the governor and the NSA emphasized the crucial importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs besides ensuring their safety and security.

“They expressed satisfaction regarding the overall situation which is by and large peaceful. The governor also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervor and gaiety,” he said.

Doval, who has been camping in Kashmir since Monday to monitor the situation after the government abrogated provisions of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, has reportedly directed the authorities to make available 300 phones to security personnel.

Thousands of security personnel from outside state deployed in Kashmir are equally disconnected from the outside world like millions of locals in the wake of communication blockade by the government.