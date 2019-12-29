Drama in Lucknow: Cops manhandled me, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that Uttar Pradesh police manhandled her to prevent her from visiting the residence of a retired IPS officer, who was arrested a few days ago for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow.

Former IPS officer H R Darapuri, 74, was taken into custody while he was protesting against the CAA outside his residence along with several social activists.

Priyanka — who was in Lucknow on Saturday to take part in the Congress Foundation Day event — was proceeding towards Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar locality when the drama began.

As her motorcade was stopped by the police, she got off the vehicle and set off on a party worker’s scooter towards Darapuri’s residence.

The Congress leader alleged that the police vehicle followed her in order to prevent her from reaching Darapuri’s residence.

Priyanka claimed that she fell down as she was pushed and was also grabbed by the collar by the police.