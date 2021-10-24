Drone industry poised to take-off with Rs 500 crore orders from armed forces, says PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

India’s nascent drone manufacturing industry is poised for take-off with Rs 500 crore orders from the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asked the youth to take advantage of the new opportunities in the sector.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, Modi also narrated how drones were being used in diverse sectors ranging from farming, maintaining law and order, delivery of goods, medicines and vaccines besides a variety of applications in the military sector.

“I am happy to inform you that after the introduction of the new drone policy, foreign and domestic investors have invested in many drone start-ups. Many companies are also setting up manufacturing units,” he said.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, launch development projects

The Prime Minister said that the Army, Navy and Air Force have also placed orders worth more than Rs 500 crore with the Indian drone companies.

“And this is just the beginning. We must not stop here. We have to become a leading country in Drone Technology,” he said.

The government unveiled the new drone policy in August this year that eases regulations in the sunrise sector. It is expected to make it easier and cheaper for individuals and companies to own and operate drones.

Also Read | 'Army, police not just meant for men', PM Modi lauds rise in number of women cops

“For this, the Government is taking all possible steps. I will also urge the youth of the country to certainly think about taking advantage of the opportunities created after the Drone Policy and come forward,” Modi said.

Modi also said that the new drone policy has ensured that the hassle of filling several forms is not there and also the earlier requirement to make the payment has been done away with in the new regime.

He also highlighted that India was among the few countries in the world to use drones to digitise land records in its villages.

Also Read | Modi confirms COP26 attendance in boost to summit

Modi said earlier the real potential of drones were not being utilised as there were several restrictions.

“The technology, which should have been seen as an opportunity, was seen as a risk. If you wanted to fly a drone for any work, then the license and permission used to be such a hassle that people used to give up. We decided to change the mindset and adopt new trends”, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: