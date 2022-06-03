Dynasty politics prevents common people from reaching top positions: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again targeted the political parties indulging in dynasty politics and said that it did not allow the common people to reach the top positions.

Addressing a public meeting at President Ramnath Kovind's native village of Paraunk in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, Modi said that he wanted a strong opposition in the country but for that it was essential to shun dynasty politics.

''Democracy in the country will be strengthened only when political parties shun dynasty politics and allow the youths of the country to reach the top positions,'' he said adding, however, he ''perhaps was expecting too much from them'' (parties indulging in dynasty politics).

Apparently referring to the Gandhis and other family-based parties, Modi said that whenever he spoke about dynasty politics, some people thought that he was targeting one particular political party. ''Such people get angry at me.....they are now uniting against me...they are also angry as they realise that the youths of the country are taking my remarks seriously,'' he added.

''I want to tell them not to misunderstand me....I am not against any particular political party...there is nothing personal in it,'' the Prime Minister said. ''Dynasty politics stifles talent....it is a challenge to democracy.....the country needs to be careful while dealing with such political parties,'' Modi remarked.

Modi referred to himself, the President, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP governor Anandiben Patel and said that all of them hailed from small villages or towns and acquired top positions. ''I too was born in a small town in Gujarat...the culture and traditions of the village gave us strength,'' he added.

Modi's remarks assume significance in view of the efforts by the Telangana chief minister K Chandrshekhar Rao to unite the opposition parties against the BJP.

Earlier, Modi and Kovind offered prayers at the 'Pathari Devi' temple in the village and also met the people there.

