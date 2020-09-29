EC announces bypolls in 56 Assembly constituencies, including Sira, RR Nagar in Karnataka

The Election Commission will hold bypolls to fill up 56 vacancies in the Legislative Assemblies in 10 states on November 3 and 7 respectively.

The 54 constituencies, where by-elections will be held on November 3, include two in Karnataka – Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) – and 28 in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls to fill two vacancies in the Legislative Assembly of Manipur will be held on November 7. The EC also decided to hold by-election in Valmiki Nagar parliamentary constituency in Bihar to fill up a vacancy in the Lok Sabha on November 7.

The bypolls will be held along with the second and the third phases of polling for the general election to the Legislative Assembly in Bihar. The votes cast in all the by-elections will be counted on November 10, along with the ones cast in 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, the EC stated in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The EC was initially planning to hold pending bye-elections in the 63 assembly constituencies in 14 states along with the Assembly polls in Bihar. But the governments of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal wrote to the Commission, expressing difficulties for holding elections in October and November.

Though the Commission announced the schedule of the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar last Friday, it refrained to do so for the bypolls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the two other Election Commissioners, Rajiv Kumar and Sushil Chandra had a meeting on Tuesday, along with the other officials of the poll panel.

The Commission decided not to announce bypolls in the seven assembly constituencies in the four states – Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – now, in view of the difficulties conveyed by the governments of the four states, according to a press release issued by the EC.

The poll panel, however, announced the by-elections in the 56 other assembly constituencies in the 10 states as well as the one in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Most of the 28 vacancies in the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the vacancies in the state were created in March as the MLAs followed Jyotiraditya Scindia to leave the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party leading to a change of regime in Bhopal.