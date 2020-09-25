EC announces dates for Bihar polls: Key things to know

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday. The polls will take place between October 28 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10

Key things to know:

1. The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

2. Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs

3. EC Commissioner Sunil Arora says stringent health and safety protocols will be implemented in these elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is likely to be one of the biggest elections in the Covid-19 terms, said Arora.

4. 23 lakh gloves, 7 lakh sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, and 6 lakh PPEs to be distributed to voters

5. Polling time increased by one hour: will now take place between 7 am to 6 pm

6. Number of polling booths are being marked so that voters can maintain social distancing. Also, the number of voters in each booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000.Polling stations will be increased to 1,500

7. Over 1.75 lakh VVPATS will be deployed in the Bihar Assembly Elections

8. All polling stations will be located on the ground floor so that all people with diabilities can also can take

9. Campaigns, road shows will be allowed, but no physical contact will be allowed

10. Covid-19 patients who're quarantined will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of the postal facility already extended to them

11. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves will be arranged

12. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with EC's announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring effective implementation of MCC guidelines

13. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 to be held in three phases:

Phase 1: 71 Assembly Constituencies in 17 districts

Phase 2: 97 Assembly Constituencies in 16 districts

Phase 3: 78 Assembly Constituencies in 15 districts

14. Bihar to vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.

15. Strict action will be taken against hate speech and fake news amid the elections