EC bars Sena factions from using 'bow and arrow' symbol

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, symbol for Maharashtra bypolls

The commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 21:52 ist
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photos

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

The Commission can allocate the name and the symbol to both factions from the options submitted.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

