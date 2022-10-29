EC bars TRS minister from campaigning in Munugodu for threatening to stop welfare schemes

The Election Commission of India has barred Telangana energy minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in Munugodu for 48 hours beginning Saturday 7 pm.

Guntakandla is star campaigner for TRS in the crucial assembly bypoll to be held on Thursday.

The action is following Guntakandla's statements allegedly threatening the voters saying that the state government welfare schemes could be stopped if the TRS is not elected by Munugodu constituents.

"The election is not between Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (TRS candidate) and Rajgopal Reddy (BJP candidate), it is the election for whether to continue the pension of Rs 2000 or not, to continue Rythu Bandhu or not, continue 24 hours free current or not … People willing for continuation of schemes, they vote for the car symbol and stand with KCR. Modi ji said no to Rs 3000 pension, KCR said he would definitely give. Anyone not interested in pensions can vote for Modi, if any one wants schemes, then vote for KCR," the minister reportedly said on Tuesday.

On Friday, the EC issued a notice to Guntakandla, based on the complaint of Kapilavai Dileep, a BJP leader.

In his reply, Guntakandla said that he never delivered any speech stating that all welfare schemes will be stopped if people do not vote for the TRS. “The allegations are vague, false, concocted, untrue.”

However, the EC said it is convinced “that the tone and tenor of Guntakandla speech is in the nature of intimidation of voters and thus is a violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.”

The commission observed that “being a minister in the state government and star campaigner for the TRS in the bye-election, Guntakandla has an added responsibility to lead by example and uphold the provisions of MCC.”

Deploring the impugned statements and censuring the violation, the EC has prohibited Guntakandla “from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in electronic, print, social media in connection with or having impact on the ongoing bye-election in Telangana for 48 hours from 29 October 7:00 pm.”