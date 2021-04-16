EC has no plans to club remaining phases of West Bengal polls, say sources

The alarming surge in the Covid-19 infection across the country notwithstanding, the Election Commission is not yet contemplating conducting the remaining four phases of polling in West Bengal in one go.

Though Aariz Aftab, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, will hold a meeting with the representatives of all political parties in Kolkata on Friday, the EC is not considering any proposal to hold polling in all the remaining 159 Assembly constituencies of the state together, sources in New Delhi said.

Aftab, according to the sources, will convey to the political parties the EC’s request that they should advise their candidates and star campaigners to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the poll panel for electioneering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EC on August 21 last year issued guidelines for holding polls at the time of the pandemic.

The commission, however, left it to the Chief Electoral Officers in the poll-bound states to chalk out specific plans for holding elections amid the pandemic, based on the broad guidelines issued by it. While 135 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal went to the polls so far, the voting in the remaining 159 will be held in the coming four phases, beginning with 45 on Saturday.