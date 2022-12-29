Former CEC Quraishi lauds EC on remote voting

EC plan on remote voting excellent initiative: Former CEC Quraishi

He also welcomed the move of the poll panel to carry out a pilot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 29 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 17:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Thursday described as an "excellent initiative" the decision of the Election Commission to invite political parties for a demonstration of a prototype of remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters.

He also welcomed the move of the poll panel to carry out a pilot, saying it will help smoothen difficulties faced by the system.

In a major move to increase voter participation, the Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

Also Read: The heart of democracy: An autonomous EC

If implemented after stakeholder consultations, migrant voters do not need to travel to their home district to exercise their franchise.

"I have seen the EC press release. I think it is an excellent initiative because migrant voters' issue has been hanging for for a long time and we have not been able to find a solution," Quraishi told PTI.

"If EC has found an electronic solution, that is very good and it is very important that they are doing it democratically. They have called all political parties for a demo which is a good thing," he said.

Also Read: EC develops prototype of remote voting machine for domestic migrant voters

He said it was a good step to invite comments from all recognised national and state parties.

"And they have assured that it will be done in consultation with all stakeholders. They will do a pilot. It is also an excellent idea. He said pilot will show all the problems which the system will come across. All good reforms in EC have come through pilot testing only. I think on the whole, it is a very good step and hopefully there will be a consensus," he said.

Election Commission
India News
EVMs
Indian Politics

