EC reviews preparations for July 18 presidential poll

EC reviews preparations for July 18 presidential poll

Voting for the presidential poll is held in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 21:01 ist
ECI. Credit: PTI File photo

The Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the July 18 presidential poll, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reiterating that the returning officer and assistant returning officers should adhere to the highest level of compliance for all processes and instructions for a free and fair election.

Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody is the returning officer for the election.

CEC Kumar emphasised the need for meticulous management of every step for dispatch and return of election material and polling, the poll panel said in a series of tweets.

The presidential election will see a contest between Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led ruling alliance, and Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's common candidate.

Voting for the presidential poll is held in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies.

Elected MPs and MLAs constitute the electoral college. Nominated MPs and MLAs and members of legislative councils cannot vote in the presidential election.

Counting is held in Parliament House.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said Wednesday's meeting is a sequel to the workshop held earlier.

He complimented the RO, AROs and their teams for their commitment and expressed confidence that the presidential election will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The EC had earlier issued directions to the RO, AROs and state chief electoral officers on various aspects of conduct of election such as setting up of place of polling, printing of ballot papers, secrecy of ballot paper, security of ballot boxes and other polling material.

Specially designed ballot boxes, ballot papers and election material are required to be sent in a secure and time-bound manner to the places of polling.

The commission has also instructed various government departments for ensuring secure and smooth transport of polling material.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Presidential Elections
Droupadi Murmu
Yashwant Sinha
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 