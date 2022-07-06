EC reviews preparations for July 18 presidential poll

The Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the July 18 presidential poll, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reiterating that the returning officer and assistant returning officers should adhere to the highest level of compliance for all processes and instructions for a free and fair election.

Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody is the returning officer for the election.

CEC Kumar emphasised the need for meticulous management of every step for dispatch and return of election material and polling, the poll panel said in a series of tweets.

The presidential election will see a contest between Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led ruling alliance, and Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's common candidate.

Voting for the presidential poll is held in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies.

Elected MPs and MLAs constitute the electoral college. Nominated MPs and MLAs and members of legislative councils cannot vote in the presidential election.

Counting is held in Parliament House.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said Wednesday's meeting is a sequel to the workshop held earlier.

He complimented the RO, AROs and their teams for their commitment and expressed confidence that the presidential election will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The EC had earlier issued directions to the RO, AROs and state chief electoral officers on various aspects of conduct of election such as setting up of place of polling, printing of ballot papers, secrecy of ballot paper, security of ballot boxes and other polling material.

Specially designed ballot boxes, ballot papers and election material are required to be sent in a secure and time-bound manner to the places of polling.

The commission has also instructed various government departments for ensuring secure and smooth transport of polling material.