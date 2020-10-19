EC seeks detailed report on Kamal Nath's jibe

EC seeks detailed report on Kamal Nath's jibe at BJP candidate Imarti Devi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 22:01 ist
Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

The Election Commission on Monday sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state.

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government.

"Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report. It would be with the Commission on Tuesday. Based on it, the Commission would take a view," said a senior EC functionary.

The National Commission for Women had also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action.

"By the time we received reference from NCW, we had already sought a detailed report from CEO, Madhya Pradesh," the EC official said.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
BJP
Election Commission

