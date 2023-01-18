Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland poll dates to be out today

EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose. 

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

Sources had earlier indicated that the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and movement of security forces.

The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ECI
Election Commission
India News
Indian Politics
Tripura
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Elections

What's Brewing

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 